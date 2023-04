A woman accused of several so-called ‘hugger muggings’ of elderly people in Pilar de la Horadada has been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The street robberies involved a woman approaching elderly men to start a conversation or ask a question, and at the same time stroking or hugging them as a distraction in order to steal any valuables on their person without them noticing, explained a spokesman for the force.

