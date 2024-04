A young man from Pedreguer has been remanded in custody after a marijuana farm was uncovered in the basement of the villa he was believed to be living in, reported the Guardia Civil.

Officers described a ‘labyrinth of narrow passageways made from planks of wood’ leading to the basement, which was only accessible via a portable ladder – and which contained 251 cannabis plants at varying stages of growth.

