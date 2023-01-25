Warriors will come out to play

Some of the original soldiers from China’s legendary Terracotta Army will finally be put on display at the Alicante museum of archaeology (MARQ) this year.

Provincial government president Carlos Mazón said an agreement with the Chinese government had been reached, ‘after long years of work, the pandemic, complications, wars and diplomatic difficulties’.

The first exhibition about the legacy of the first emperor authorised by the People’s Republic of China since the pandemic will open in March.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News