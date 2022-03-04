Valencia stands with Ukraine

The Valencia region is showing solidarity with the people of Ukraine at all levels of society – from humble local charities to the regional government.

Valencia president Ximo Puig this week announced a plan to ‘covert the region into a humanitarian corridor of aid for Ukraine’, with his government coordinating with town halls and NGOs to provide the help.

The region is already receiving refugees from the war-torn country – around 20 families have reached Torrevieja, which has a large population of Ukrainian expats.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News