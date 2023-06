A 49-year-old woman has been arrested – accused of being the hugger-mugger who stole a mobile phone valued at €1,000 from a British tourist in Benidorm.

A National Police spokeswoman revealed on Tuesday morning that an ‘affectionate hug’ had allowed a thief to relieve the Briton of her telephone as she was walking to her hotel.

It was recovered in peculiar circumstances the following morning.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News