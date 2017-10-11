Ultimatum for Catalan president

0
0
epa05387167 Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, speaks during a press conference on the results of the Brexit referendum, at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, 24 June 2016. Rajoy demanded calm of all Spaniards after the results of the referendum. Media reports on early 24 June, indicated that 51.9 per cent voted in favour of the UK leaving the EU while 48.1 per cent voted for remaining in. EPA/ANGEL DIAZ +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

PM Mariano Rajoy has given Catalan president Puigdemont until Monday to clarify if he yesterday (Tuesday) declared unilateral independence for Cataluña or not. The confusing statement followed by its immediate suspension has to be made clear because if Puigdemont stands by his declaration his would trigger Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution suspending the region’s autonomy. The PP govenment has the support of Cuidadanos and leading opposition party PSOE.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here