Ultimatum for Catalan president

PM Mariano Rajoy has given Catalan president Puigdemont until Monday to clarify if he yesterday (Tuesday) declared unilateral independence for Cataluña or not. The confusing statement followed by its immediate suspension has to be made clear because if Puigdemont stands by his declaration his would trigger Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution suspending the region’s autonomy. The PP govenment has the support of Cuidadanos and leading opposition party PSOE.
