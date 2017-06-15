Urgent measures for death road

URGENT measures will be taken to improve road safety along the N-332 following the death this week of yet another cyclist along the main Costa road in Oliva.
Alejandro Jaén Ginestar, 32, from Senija was killed near the spot where three triathletes lost their lives a month ago. The accident was almost identical.
A driver high on drugs crushed the cyclists early on a Sunday morning.

