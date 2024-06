PM Pedro Sánchez and health minister Mónica García held a meeting in Madrid this week with Hans Kluge, regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe to coordinate the reception and medical treatment of 29 Gazan children who have been diagnosed with cancer or suffered severe trauma as a result of the current conflict.

The youngsters are aged between one and 18 years old and are expected to arrive in Spain in the coming weeks.

