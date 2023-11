A major upgrade to the Benissa bypass has now been put out to tender with a budget of €23 million.

The long-awaited and much-demanded N-332 ringroad opened 18 months ago – but once it was in use, a number of problems came to light, including lack of safe access to the La Pedrera industrial estate.

Work could start early next year on the new project.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News