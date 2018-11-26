Urgent appeal for Missing Brit

An urgent appeal is still ongoing for vulnerable British holidaymaker Norah Garret, who was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning leaving the Hotel Gran Bali where she was staying with her husband Tony. Norah had recently celebrated her 63rd birthday and was diagnosed with onset dementia earlier this year, causing extra concern for her husband and family back in the UK, who have flown out from Northampton in a desperate bid to help find her. She is believed to have no mobile or money on her either and last known to be wearing blue jeans and a stripped black, beige and blue long sleeve rugby type top. If anyone spots her contact the police immediately. CBN spoke to her niece Laura Molley who said that “It’s just heart-breaking and confirmed that four family members flew out on Sunday morning to help in the search and offer support to Tony”

