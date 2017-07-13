UK to crackdown on Costa hotel claim fraud

0
12

BRITISH PM Theresa May and her government have vowed to crack down on holiday claim fraud that is damaging both British holidaymakers and the Costa’s tourism trade.
Mrs May said the fraudulent claims are putting up the prices of holidays abroad for law-abiding Britons and ‘giving Britain a bad name’.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here