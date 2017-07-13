BRITISH PM Theresa May and her government have vowed to crack down on holiday claim fraud that is damaging both British holidaymakers and the Costa’s tourism trade.
Mrs May said the fraudulent claims are putting up the prices of holidays abroad for law-abiding Britons and ‘giving Britain a bad name’.
UK to crackdown on Costa hotel claim fraud
