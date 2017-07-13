EXPAT pressure groups have backed the European Parliament’s rejection of Prime Minister Theresa May’s ‘deal’ for EU citizens living in Britain.
In Brussels, MEPs maintain the offer of ‘settled status’ ahead of negotiations on rights for European citizens in the UK and British expats in Europe was a “damp squib” which risked creating “a second class of citizenship”.
Fight for Brexit rights
EXPAT pressure groups have backed the European Parliament’s rejection of Prime Minister Theresa May’s ‘deal’ for EU citizens living in Britain.