Camp monitor arrested over paedo claims

By Emma Randle

A summer camp monitor has been arrested, charged with child abuse after an El Ejido father made a complaint to police.

The 26-year-old male camp helper from Cádiz allegedly sent sexual messages to the man’s son after meeting him at a summer camp in Málaga last year.

He asked the boy about his sexuality then asked to send him pictures of his private parts. The man, who worked at various camps between 2013 and 2016, gained the trust of children in his care, asking for their mobile numbers or social media contact to keep in touch after the camps had ended.