Three injured in shooting outside school

Doctors from the La Fe hospital reported on the case in the US journal Pediatrics (Photo: EFE)

Three people were injured in a shooting reported outside a school in La Coma district of Paterna (Valencia) at 10.00 this morning. Initial reports suggest the shooting may have been the result of a fight between two rival gypsy families. Those injured were taken to La Fe hospital in Valencia.
At least one other person has been arrested by police for his implication in the incident

