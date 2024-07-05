Coast reserve footpath fixed

REPAIRS to the footpath through La Glea plant micro-reserve in Orihuela Costa have now been completed, announced the town hall.

Environment councillor Noelia Grao explained that the work over the past few weeks was necessary to ensure visitors’ safety, because the rope fence was damaged and there were potholes along the path.

Steps which had come loose from the access route have been repaired, holes have been filled and compacted, loose wooden fence posts have been fixed and branches which were obstructing the path have been cut back.

The councillor also reminded visitors of the importance of not dropping litter because it harms marine environments, and invited people to enjoy this natural space in a responsible manner.