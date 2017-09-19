Málaga ranks amongst Europe’s busiest airports

In the first half of this year it handled 8.3 million passengers

MÁLAGA’S airport is amongst the busiest in Europe, handling more passengers than Edinburgh, Florence, Prague, Venice, St Petersburg and others. A new report on air traffic from Airport Council International (ACI) places Málaga 34th on a list headed by London Heathrow.

Data from the first half of this year shows that Málaga handled 8.3 million passengers, an increase of 13.7 per cent compared to the same six months in 2016. In the top 35 airports listed, only six are recording a faster rate of growth: Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow, Lisbon, Brussels, Milan, Antalya and Tel Aviv.