Three people have died and another 15 have been injured in a fire at an apartment block in Villajoyosa.

The regional emergency services said the alert was sounded at 02.13 on Monday morning.

The fire started on the 11th floor of the building on Avenida Marineros, they noted.

State news agency EFE reported that two adults and a minor have died.

A total of 14 of the residents were taken to Marina Baixa hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.