Kate Cunningham sadly passed away on Tuesday February 13.

I loved Kate for many reasons, we were different but just got along; I admired her intellect, her wit and her superb communication skills, she was also incredibly kind and compassionate.

One of the hardest things that changed in the last few months was her ability to communicate; and yet at the end of every day she still said ‘I love you to bits.’

My ‘to bits love’ has now gone but ‘I love you to bits’ will always be on my lips.

Kate, I shall love you forever,

Malc (Malcolm Smith)