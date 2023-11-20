Security forces foil specialist burglars

Guardia Civil and National Police have rounded up a gang accused of 101 burglaries of homes, and one robbery with violence amongst other offences, committed in Alicante, Murcia, Valencia and Albacete provinces.

Officers have arrested seven people, six of whom have been remanded in custody by a court in Ibi, and recovered a haul of stolen jewellery and other objects, explained a spokesman for both security forces.

The investigation found that the gang used a house in El Campello to meticulously study the area before picking the homes they were going to target.

