Third competitor enters high-speed race

The distinctive red high-speed trains of private operator Iryo arrived for the first time in Alicante on Friday, the third low fare service to operate on the line to Albacete and Madrid.

In addition to the standard AVE service provided by Renfe, the public rail company also offers cheaper prices with its Avlo service, as do the companies Ouigo and now Iryo.

This latest competitor offers four connections per day, and ‘prices for all needs’, according to CEO Simone Gorini, who expressed their excitement at this ‘great opportunity’.

