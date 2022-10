The ‘Bono Viaje’ discount travel scheme for residents of the Valencia region to explore destinations within its borders will return next year with new features that have been agreed with businesses in the tourism sector.

Tourism secretary general Francesc Colomer said they hope to generate between 400,000 and 500,000 overnight stays and mobilise more than 120,000 people ‘to travel and rediscover the quality and variety we have to offer tourists’.

