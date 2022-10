The project to improve the second stretch of Avenida Justo Quesada in Ciudada Quesada urbanisation is underway with the €341,000 bill being paid by the provincial government.

The work, which started in May and covers a distance of 410 metres along the road, is making good progress and is expected to be finished in November, according to Rojales public works and services councillor Jesús Martínez.

More in Friday’s Costa Blanca News