Spain eyes UK pain caused by the break with Europe

A report from Spain’s national broadcaster – RTVE – has found that Brexit has been ‘bad business’ for the UK.

Economics professor at Bristol University, Albert Sánchez Graells told them on the anniversary of the break with the European bloc: “The British have clearly come out of this worse off.”

Their interview was published on the same day this week that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported that the UK is expected to be the only major economy to shrink in 2023.

