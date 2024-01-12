Cash pledge for mental health

A significant additional investment in prevention, detection and treatment of mental health and addiction problems has been announced by the regional government.

A total of €724 million will be assigned during this term of office.

The Valencia region has the highest prevalence of mental health disorders, 25.1% of the population according to ministry for health figures, and the risk of bad mental health rises to 42.3% for women and is 11% for children under 15.

