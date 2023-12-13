December temperature record broken

The highest-ever temperatures recorded on the Iberian Peninsula during the month of December were registered yesterday (Tuesday) in the provinces of Almería and Murcia, according to local meteorologist Pedro Gómez from the MeteOrihuela association.

It was the first time that the mercury has topped 30ºC in the last month of the year since records began, with 31.2ºC in Arboleas (Almería), 30.4ºC in Archena (Murcia) and 30.2ºC in Abanilla (Murcia), while Játiva in Valencia province notched up 28.7ºC.

