While southern Spain has been sweltering in record temperatures for the month of April, the hottest day for most of Alicante province will not arrive until Saturday.

Orihuela city is set to record a high of 37°C and even coastal towns such as Torrevieja will be feeling the heat, with 32°C, according state weather agency AEMET.

On most of the days this week, an easterly wind off the sea has kept the suffocating heat at bay in Alicante province.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News