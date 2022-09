The Guardia Civil maritime service was able to halt an out-of-control speed boat which had no one on board.

A force spokesman explained that the owner had fallen into the sea as he was towing an inflatable with three children seated on it.

The high-powered dingy continued on its course at a high speed off Playa de Muchavista in El Campello, presenting a ‘real danger’ to anyone who was bathing in the sea off the popular beach or engaging in watersports

