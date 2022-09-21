Shake-up for entry procedures to Spain

Some Covid-19 paperwork checks at Spain’s borders were eliminated this week.

The ministry for health noted that from Tuesday it was no longer necessary for travellers from non-EU countries to fill in the form at the Spain Travel Health (SpTH) website when they enter the country by air or sea.

A ministry for health spokesperson told Costa Blanca News that the healthcare focus at the border has now changed.

Rather than carrying out ‘routine document checks on all travellers’ they will concentrate on ‘detecting people suspected of suffering from Covid-19 or any other disease which could present a risk for public health’.

