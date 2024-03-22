A first for 3D surgery

Torrevieja hospital has used 3D technology to help carry out oesophageal surgery for the first time.
A team of surgeons successfully gave a laparoscopic (keyhole) resection to a patient with a tumour in their oesophagus, a hospital spokesman explained.
The patient had been experiencing difficulty swallowing for several months and had lost 10% of their body weight
Use of 3D technology in a personalised manner increases the success rate of complex operations.
Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News