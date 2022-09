Some Covid-19 paperwork procedures at Spain’s borders were removed this week.

The ministry for health said that from Tuesday it was no longer necessary for travellers from non-EU countries to fill in the form at the Spain Travel Health (SpTH) website when they enter the country by air or sea.

However, health minister Carolina Darias said it is still obligatory to wear a face mask on all flights which leave from or arrive in Spain.

