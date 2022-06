The relaunch of Alicante’s Ciudad de la Luz (city of light) film studio next week will generate an income of €850 million and create 4,900 jobs over the next five years, according to provincial president Ximo Puig.

This is based on the business plan drawn up by the regional government, which predicts that the studio will produce 222 films and programmes, and generate 22,800 service contracts in the area.

