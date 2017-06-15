Turre man killed in car crash

By Richard Torné

A 51-year-old Turre resident died at the weekend after his van plunged down a 15-metre ravine.

The accident happened on Sunday morning on the Mojacar-Turre road, also known as the AL -6113, by a small bridge near the local cemetery.

According to a fire brigade source, the victim had dropped his daughter off at a bus stop in Mojacar at about 5am and was returning home when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the road on a tight bend.

A passer-by raised the alarm at about 6.30am, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the emergency services.