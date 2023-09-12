Security staff announce airport strike

Private security staff working at Alicante-Elche airport have announced dates for strike action later this month.

The employees from the company Ilunion Seguridad will be staging ‘partial stoppages’ on September 22, 23, 24, 26, 29 and 30.

Their representatives told state news agency EFE that the industrial action will affect the security baggage checks.

Two hour-long periods have been selected for the go-slow – between 08.45 and 09.45; and later between 18.00 and 19.00 on each of the strike days.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News