Rich pickings

The start of this year’s harvest of the Vinalopó bagged table grape was marked at a farm in Aspe with the symbolic cutting of the first bunch of this variety, exclusively grown in the Medio Vinalopó and Campo de Alicante areas, followed by a presentation at the town’s Wagner theatre.

The 2023 campaign is expected to yield about 35 million kilos, only slightly less than last year despite the fickle ‘weather, economy and other circumstances’, noted provincial government president Toni Pérez.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News