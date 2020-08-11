Scaremongering reports anger residents

A scaremongering headline in a free English publication saying Spain was going back into lockdown on September 18 (which has been categorically denied by the government) has caused anger amongst residents and panic among those booked to come to Spain on holiday.

With many businesses literally on their knees, and begging for Brits to come, there was absolute fury that a publication which should be supporting them appeared to be doing their best to destroy the economy with unsubstantiated and outright false sensational stories. The reality is that this will only damage an already severely damaged economy, many of who are literally hanging in by a thread.

There was absolutely no credible evidence and certainly no official confirmation from the government about borders closing or an imminent lockdown. Similar false information appeared recently in a French newspaper and was directly denied by the Spanish ministry of health as reported in El Plural newspaper on Monday.

Social media reactions to the two articles was positively venomous. Joanne Whearity wrote “Absolute rubbish. I have blocked them from my news feeds – they are just a cheap rag that exists only thru advertising”. Stacey Belcher’s response was equally critical “The advertisers ought to pull out until they actually put true news out”.

Even Spanish media outlets were appalled at the headline grabbing article.

