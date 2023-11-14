‘Reconciliation’ in Cataluña via amnesty, says the PSOE

The Socialist party (PSOE) registered the amnesty law in the Congress on Monday.

The legislation, which will now go through the Parliamentary process, affects 309 Catalan separatists and 73 police officers.

It would eliminate any criminal responsibility for acts ‘committed with the intention of promoting or procuring the independence of Cataluña’ during the period from January 1, 2012 to November 13, 2023.

It will benefit politicians including former Cataluña president, Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain and has been living in exile Waterloo in Belgium for nearly six years.

Protests have been taking place around the country against the law.

