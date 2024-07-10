Rubbish tip fire – diggers brought in

Diggers are being utilized to help extinguish the fire which broke out on Sunday at the huge waste treatment plant in Jijona.

A spokesman for the provincial fire service said they have been ‘moving the burning rubbish in order to liberate heat and pour water into the deeper parts of the landfill site’.

Once this has been done then loose earth is being dropped on top of the rubbish in order to suffocate the fire.

Residents were told to close their windows and remain indoors on Sunday when the fire started at the Piedra Negra dump.

A huge black column of smoke covered the surrounding area as firefighters battled to get the blaze under control.

Residents have been campaigning for years to have the site closed down, claiming that frequent fires put their health at risk.