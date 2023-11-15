Forest fire brought under control

A fast-moving forest fire which broke out in the municipality of Ràfol d’Almunia in the north of Alicante province late yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) was deemed to have been ‘stabilised’ this morning at around 07.30 by the regional emergency services.

Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes in rural areas and close to Benimeli.

The emergency services reported that the fire has two seats – one which was brought under control late last night and another in a more mountainous area which was more difficult to deal with.

The provincial fire service noted last night that ‘all their efforts’ were concentrated on fighting the wildfire.

State weather agency AEMET reported that conditions were ‘very adverse’.

They noted that the temperature had been around 30ºC when the fire broke out, with strong westerly winds gusting up to 30 km/h.

