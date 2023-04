Costa Blanca News and the wider community are mourning the sad loss of a charity stalwart.

Pamela Dawson-Tasker BEM – or PDT as she was known to many – passed away on Friday.

In 2014 she was awarded the British Empire Medal by the British Ambassador in Madrid in recognition of her work with cancer charities and The Royal British Legion.

Pamela had moved to Spain in 1980 and was a resident of Alfaz del Pi.

