Controversial Costa housing project approved

The modified project for the urban development of Cala Mosca in Orihuela Costa was approved by the local government committee (JGL) on Tuesday, effectively green lighting the project to build 2,200 homes on the last natural stretch of the municipality’s coast.

The Socialist party (PSOE), which has governed in coalition with Ciudadanos (Cs) since last year, abstained, letting the motion pass with the votes of their council partners.

PSOE spokeswoman María García Zafra said this was ‘regrettable’ and assured they have ‘never supported or encouraged’ this project.

“Although we don’t like it, it has all the legal elements for approval,” she said.

