Protection plan unveiled for Altea

Altea town hall has provisionally approved a new Town Plan (PGOU) which is designed to protected eight million square metres of land around the Sierra de Bèrnia, and next to the river and coast.

It is being done by ‘declassifying’ land in this vast area so it cannot be built on.

While the move has been lauded by the ruling Compromís-Socialist party (PSOE) coalition, the opposition Partido Popular (PP) and Vox have said it is ‘too restrictive’ and takes away landowners’ rights.

