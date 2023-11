Torrevieja’s redesigned and revamped bus service will cost €7.5 million a year – but will not start operating until December, 2024.

The long-awaited overhaul was presented by mayor Eduardo Dolón on Tuesday.

It includes increased frequency – and three new interchange stations, with one next to Carrefour hypermarket.

The service will remain free for pensioners (65+) who have been on the municipal register (padrón) in Torrevieja for at least one year.

