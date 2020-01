On this week’s Costa Walk page, Ralph Phipps from the Costa Blanca Mountain Walkers shares his insights and routes on and around the Miserat mountain.

He noted that it can deliver both easy and more challenging routes to its summit –

and provides spectacular views into the heart of the Gallinera valley and out towards the coast.

Ascents can start from Pego, Adsubia, Benirrama (all on the Gallinera side) and from Vall d’Ebo in the south.

