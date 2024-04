After five days of ‘reflection’, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has said he will continue is his post.

In an address to the nation at 11.00 on Monday, he stated that ‘I have decided to carry on’.

He said that he will do so ‘with more strength than before’ and to oversee a ‘regeneration of democracy’.

He also vowed to put an end to the ‘mud’ which is destroying democratic life.

