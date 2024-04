Police have dismantled the largest workshop for manufacturing counterfeit €2 coins in Spain – and ‘the most significant in Europe in the last decade’.

A National Police spokesman said the force worked with the Mossos d’Esquadra (Catalan regional police) and Europol to take down a criminal organisation of Chinese citizens which has allegedly put almost 100,000 high quality fake coins into circulation in Spain and about 400,000 in the rest of Europe.

