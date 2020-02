BRITISH expat Phil Eyles has launched an appeal to find the ambulance staff who helped Pilar de la Horadada local police officers and a doctor to save his life.

He suffered a cardiac arrest at his home on the night of January 5 and was unresponsive for nearly 30 minutes.

Mr Eyles told Costa Blanca News that he had been given a second chance in life and has promised to follow the advice of the doctor when he asked how he could repay her: “Just pay it forward.”