Sadiq Khan: ‘Let Londoners keep EU citizenship’

LONDONERS who are heartbroken over Brexit should be allowed to keep their EU citizenship, Sadiq Khan suggests.

Ahead of a visit to Brussels on Tuesday, the Mayor of London urged the Government to allow all British nationals to have ‘associate citizenship’ of the EU.

This would allow British citizens to keep many of the rights they held before Brexit, including the right to move freely between EU member states.

Mr Khan said: “Like so many Londoners, I am heartbroken that we are no longer a member of the European Union, but that doesn’t mean our country’s future can’t be closely linked with the rest of Europe.

By Lewis McKenzie, PA