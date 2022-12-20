Parliament versus the law makers

The blocking of a parliamentary law by the Constitutional Court (TC) for the first time in Spain’s democracy has triggered an institutional crisis.

The coalition government has accepted the decision of the judges but government spokesman Félix Bolaños said the situation was ‘extremely serious’.

“The Constitutional Court has held up the legislative action of the legitimate representatives of the Spanish people – something that has never happened in the last 44 years and which affects the separation of powers,” he said.

