Parliament versus the law makers

0
76

The blocking of a parliamentary law by the Constitutional Court (TC) for the first time in Spain’s democracy has triggered an institutional crisis.

The coalition government has accepted the decision of the judges but government spokesman Félix Bolaños said the situation was ‘extremely serious’.

“The Constitutional Court has held up the legislative action of the legitimate representatives of the Spanish people – something that has never happened in the last 44 years and which affects the separation of powers,” he said.

Full story in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.