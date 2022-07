THE GUARDIA Civil have dismantled a very active and dangerous criminal group that were burgling homes, shops and industrial warehouses in the Vega Baja area of Alicante province and Campo de Cartagena zone of Murcia region.

Given the magnitude of the operation and the need for simultaneous searches, more than 100 Guardia Civil officers took part in the operation, including canine units and officers from Sevilla.

Full report in today’s (Friday) Costa Blanca News