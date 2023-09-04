La Vuelta comes to Alicante

Tens of thousands of thousands of cycling fans were able to enjoy the eighth stage of the Vuelta a España race which passed through Alicante province on Saturday.

Despite the poor weather forecast the day’s 165-km stage went off without a hitch, starting in Denia and passing through the mountains of the interior to reach the famous climb of Xorret de Catí in Castalla.

On a very exciting day’s racing, three-times former champion Primoz Roglic won the stage.

